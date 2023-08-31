Sui (SUI) currently has a price of £0.48 and is up 3.21% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 87 with a market cap of £460M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £107.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 965.6M tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.
Sui is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It operates under the ERC-20 standard and utilizes smart contracts for advanced functionalities. With its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, Sui offers environmental benefits and incentives for token holders. Transactions are conducted peer-to-peer, increasing transparency and eliminating the need for intermediaries. Sui's use of smart contracts ensures secure and automated contract negotiation and performance.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.