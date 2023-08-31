Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / Sui

Sui (SUI) GBP Price

£0.48
£0.015 (3.21%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£460M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
965.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£107.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£1.73
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£4.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
About Sui

Sui Price Data

Sui (SUI) currently has a price of £0.48 and is up 3.21% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 87 with a market cap of £460M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £107.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 965.6M tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Sui is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It operates under the ERC-20 standard and utilizes smart contracts for advanced functionalities. With its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, Sui offers environmental benefits and incentives for token holders. Transactions are conducted peer-to-peer, increasing transparency and eliminating the need for intermediaries. Sui's use of smart contracts ensures secure and automated contract negotiation and performance.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

