Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH (rETH) GBP Price

£1,770.73
£20.50 (1.17%)
Market cap
£964M
Circulating supply
545K
Volume (24h)
£4.5M
All time high
£4,154.20
FDV
£964M
Total supply
545K
About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH Price Data

Rocket Pool ETH (rETH) currently has a price of £1.8K and is up 1.17% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 52 with a market cap of £964M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £4.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 545K tokens out of a total supply of 545K tokens.

Rocket Pool ETH (rETH) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users without 32 ETH to participate in the Ethereum 2.0 proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. It aims to make staking accessible to everyone, regardless of their Ethereum holdings, by providing an alternative pathway to becoming a validator.


