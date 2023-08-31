About Bitget Token

Bitget Token Price Data

Bitget Token (BGB) currently has a price of £0.43 and is up 0.39% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 71 with a market cap of £598.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £20.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.4B tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.

Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency developed by the Bitget exchange platform on the Ethereum blockchain. It serves as a utility token for payment of trading fees on the platform and offers additional benefits like discounted fees and access to exclusive features. BGB holders can also participate in the Bitget Token Staking program for extra token rewards.