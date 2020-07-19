About Aave

Aave Price Data

Aave (AAVE) currently has a price of £77.47 and is up 1.43% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 47 with a market cap of £1.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £77.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 14.7M tokens out of a total supply of 16M tokens.

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralized lending platform on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies without intermediaries. Its unique flash loan function enables collateral-free borrowing as long as it is repaid in a single transaction, opening up opportunities for arbitrage and complex trading strategies. Aave also implements a decentralized governance model, giving AAVE token holders voting power in determining the platform's future development. Popular for its flexible borrowing and lending options, Aave should be approached with caution and thorough research due to the inherent risks associated with cryptocurrencies.