Ethena (ENA) currently has a price of £0.90 and is down -4.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 75 with a market cap of £1.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £808.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.4B tokens out of a total supply of 15B tokens.
Ethena is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain designed to offer a synthetic dollar, aiming to create a cryptocurrency-based solution for a stable currency that operates independently of the traditional banking system. It introduces the concept of the 'Internet Bond', a savings instrument denominated in dollars, accessible globally, and built to provide a crypto-native way to save and earn interest without relying on conventional financial infrastructures.
