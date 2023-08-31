eCash (XEC) currently has a price of £0.000023 and is up 0.56% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 91 with a market cap of £446.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 19.6T tokens out of a total supply of 21T tokens.
eCash (XEC) is a digital cryptocurrency that provides a secure and scalable electronic cash system for global consumers. Previously known as Bitcoin ABC (BCHA), the project rebranded as eCash in July 2021, introducing new features and capabilities. This included a change in the coin denomination and ticker symbol from BCHA to XEC.
