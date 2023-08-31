About KuCoin

KuCoin Price Data

KuCoin (KCS) currently has a price of £6.39 and is up 0.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 67 with a market cap of £619.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £234.5K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 96.7M tokens out of a total supply of 144.2M tokens.

KuCoin (KCS) is a cryptocurrency on the KuCoin exchange, introduced in 2017. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and offers holders daily dividends from trading fees, encouraging active trading and holding. Users also enjoy reduced fees, exclusive features, and priority support. With a limited supply of 200 million tokens and a burn mechanism, the total supply decreases over time.