All assets / Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.65
£0.0094 (1.46%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£584.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
892.6M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£23.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£6.72
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£643.5M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
982.8M
About Tezos

Tezos Price Data

Tezos (XTZ) currently has a price of £0.65 and is up 1.46% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 72 with a market cap of £584.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £23.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 892.6M tokens out of a total supply of 982.8M tokens.

Tezos (XTZ) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers secure and efficient smart contracts and decentralized applications (dapps). It differentiates itself through its unique governance approach and ability to upgrade without hard forks. Tezos features a self-amendment process for stakeholders to propose and vote on upgrades, ensuring the network remains adaptable. It utilizes a liquid proof-of-stake (LPoS) consensus mechanism and emphasizes security through formal verification and bug bounties for developers.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
