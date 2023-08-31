About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet Price Data

Trust Wallet (TWT) currently has a price of £0.88 and is up 0.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 108 with a market cap of £367.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £14.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 416.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Trust Wallet is a decentralized mobile wallet app that supports various cryptocurrencies, including its own token called TWT. TWT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, which grants users access to token sales, airdrops, and additional features within the Trust Wallet app. TWT also allows users to have voting rights in Trust Wallet's community governance and offers opportunities for passive income through DeFi protocols. Trust Wallet prioritizes security and privacy by not storing personal information or private keys on its servers.