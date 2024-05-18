About Safe

Safe Price Data

Safe (SAFE) currently has a price of £1.77 and is down -0.62% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 98 with a market cap of £754.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £20.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 427M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Safe is a key component of web3, securing over $100 billion in assets. It features Safe{Core}, a comprehensive suite of account abstraction infrastructure, and the industry-standard multi-signature wallet, Safe{Wallet}. The project's goal is to transform every Ethereum account into a smart account, supporting various applications like AI, staking, gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and payments. This includes features such as gasless transactions, easy logins similar to face-ID, onramps, recovery options, and more. Safe's ecosystem includes over 200 projects, such as Gnosis Pay and Worldcoin, across more than 15 networks, all built on the Safe smart account standard.