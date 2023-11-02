TempleDAO (TEMPLE) currently has a price of £0.88 and is up 0.59% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 519 with a market cap of £37.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £42.5K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 45M tokens out of a total supply of 39.5M tokens.
TempleDAO (TEMPLE) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) built on Ethereum. It enables users to explore and invest in the growing metaverse, with a focus on virtual worlds and digital assets. The TEMPLE token serves as a governance tool, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and stake for rewards. TempleDAO fosters a community-driven environment that emphasizes inclusivity and equal opportunities through decentralized governance.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.