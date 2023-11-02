About TempleDAO

TempleDAO Price Data

TempleDAO (TEMPLE) currently has a price of £0.88 and is up 0.59% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 519 with a market cap of £37.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £42.5K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 45M tokens out of a total supply of 39.5M tokens.

TempleDAO (TEMPLE) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) built on Ethereum. It enables users to explore and invest in the growing metaverse, with a focus on virtual worlds and digital assets. The TEMPLE token serves as a governance tool, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and stake for rewards. TempleDAO fosters a community-driven environment that emphasizes inclusivity and equal opportunities through decentralized governance.