About GMX

GMX Price Data

GMX (GMX) currently has a price of £38.61 and is up 1.17% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 113 with a market cap of £356.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £11.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9.2M tokens out of a total supply of 9.2M tokens.

GMX is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain, offering secure and transparent transactions through smart contracts. It prioritizes privacy and security, incorporating advanced encryption and decentralized storage. Users can participate in a peer-to-peer marketplace, reducing transaction costs by eliminating intermediaries. GMX token holders have voting rights and can influence the platform's development, fostering a strong community governance model. It is important to conduct personal research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related activities.