The Sandbox (SAND) currently has a price of £0.32 and is up 0.42% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 62 with a market cap of £679.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £49.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.1B tokens out of a total supply of 3B tokens.
The Sandbox (SAND) is a cryptocurrency built on Ethereum, used in a decentralized virtual gaming world. Users can create, monetize, and trade their own virtual experiences and assets using SAND tokens. The platform emphasizes user-generated content, creativity, and partnerships with popular brands such as Atari and Shaun the Sheep. It aims to empower creators and gamers to unleash their creativity and earn rewards.
