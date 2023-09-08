Binance to remove support for Polygon NFTs

<p>Crypto exchange Binance's NFT marketplace is ending support for the Polygon Network.</p>\r\n<p>Binance NFT will stop supporting Polygon NFTs on Sept. 26 at 6:00 UTC. Afterward, users won't be able to buy or list Polygon NFTs on the platform, and all affected listings will be canceled, Binance wrote in a Friday <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-nft-important-updates-on-the-sandbox-nft-staking-program-and-polygon-network-support-accd8386f2b64a27a880894437c76089">release</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"Users should withdraw their NFTs via the Polygon Network from Binance NFT Marketplace by Dec. 31, 2024 at 23:59 UTC," Binance wrote.</p>\r\n<p>Binance is also ending its NFT staking program for The Sandbox, and users won't be able to stake LAND NFTs on Polygon to earn rewards after Sept. 26.</p>\r\n<p>"This decision was made after careful consideration and evaluation, and it is part of our ongoing efforts to streamline product offerings on Binance NFT Marketplace," Binance noted. </p>\r\n<h2>Sandbox NFT collection</h2>\r\n<p>The Sandbox NFT collection is the <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/nft/home">second</a> most traded Polygon NFT collection on Binance's NFT marketplace. It has a floor price of 899.15 MATIC ($494) and all-time trading volume of 20.2 million MATIC ($11.1 million).</p>\r\n<p class=" richtext-paragraph css-127w7vq">After removing Polygon, Binance NFT will support three blockchains including BNB Chain, Ethereum and Bitcoin.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>