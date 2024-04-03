About Wormhole

Wormhole Price Data

Wormhole (W) currently has a price of £0.79 and is down -6.63% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 71 with a market cap of £1.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £172.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.8B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Wormhole is a prominent platform focused on enabling interoperability across different blockchain networks. It facilitates the development and operation of multichain applications and bridges, allowing for seamless communication and transfer of assets between distinct blockchains.