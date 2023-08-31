About BitTorrent

BitTorrent Price Data

BitTorrent (BTT) currently has a price of £0.00000037 and is up 0.85% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 117 with a market cap of £346.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £19.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 951.4T tokens out of a total supply of 990T tokens.

BitTorrent (BTT) is a Tron blockchain-based cryptocurrency focused on the filesharing platform BitTorrent.