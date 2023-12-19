Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Beam

Beam (BEAM) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.016
£0.0012 (8.12%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£746.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
47.8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£27.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.02
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£977.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
62.6B
About Beam

Beam Price Data

Beam (BEAM) currently has a price of £0.016 and is up 8.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 75 with a market cap of £746.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £27.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 47.8B tokens out of a total supply of 62.6B tokens.

BEAM is a gaming-focused crypto token launched by Merit Circle DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming sector. The token is specifically designed to facilitate transactions and interactions within the gaming ecosystems supported by Merit Circle. As a utility token, BEAM plays a crucial role in enabling players to buy, sell, or trade in-game assets, participate in P2E mechanisms, and access unique features across various games.

Central to Beam's technological framework is the Beam SDK, a multifaceted software development kit. This toolkit provides a comprehensive set of resources for game developers, enabling them to integrate blockchain features into their games.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£746.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
47.8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£27.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.02
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£977.4M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
62.6B
Other assets
IOTA
Kava
Tezos
dYdX
Bitget Token
WhiteBIT Coin
Sei
WOO Network
Klaytn
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Beam = £0.016 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy BEAM
Other assets
IOTA
Kava
Tezos
dYdX
Bitget Token
WhiteBIT Coin
Sei
WOO Network
Klaytn
See more assets
Learn
What are the different types of stablecoins?
beginner
DEC 11, 2023
What is Ethereum's roadmap?
beginner
DEC 06, 2023
See More in learn
News
Coinbase fires back at Sen. Elizabeth Warren: accusations "simply wrong"
Dec 23, 2023, 16:12PM EST
Nigeria lifts restrictions on bank accounts for crypto firms: BusinessDay
Dec 23, 2023, 16:12PM EST
Ikigai sold its FTX bankruptcy claim, Travis Kling says
Dec 23, 2023, 16:12PM EST
Bulgaria ends investigation into crypto lender Nexo, finding no criminal activity
Dec 23, 2023, 16:12PM EST
SEC admits it made inaccurate statements in Utah crypto case
Dec 23, 2023, 16:12PM EST
Data center infrastructure provider Akron Energy raises $110 million to expand US bitcoin mining: report
Dec 23, 2023, 16:12PM EST
See more news
websights