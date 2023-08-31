About Akash Network

Akash Network Price Data

Akash Network (AKT) currently has a price of £1.29 and is up 0.00025% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 135 with a market cap of £287.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 222.3M tokens out of a total supply of 222.3M tokens.

Akash Network is a decentralized marketplace for cloud computing that enhances efficiency and reduces costs. It uses a utility token called AKT to incentivize responsible usage and discourage abuse of computational resources. By requiring users to own and pledge AKT tokens, it ensures a stake in the platform's governance and helps stabilize the network.