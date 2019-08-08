Algorand (ALGO) currently has a price of £0.11 and is up 0.91% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 55 with a market cap of £845.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £108.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 8B tokens out of a total supply of 8B tokens.
Algorand, created by Silvio Micali, is a distinctive blockchain protocol that tackles the primary hurdles faced by current blockchain networks: security, scalability, and decentralization. It introduces Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS), a consensus protocol that is highly efficient, secure, and eco-friendly, significantly minimizing energy consumption compared to Proof-of-Work systems.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.