About WhiteBIT Coin

WhiteBIT Coin Price Data

WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) currently has a price of £4.26 and is up 0.26% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 68 with a market cap of £613.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £3.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 144.1M tokens out of a total supply of 363.7M tokens.

WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is a secure and transparent cryptocurrency launched on the WhiteBIT exchange. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it ensures fast and secure transactions. WBT prioritizes security, privacy, and immutability, offering users advanced encryption algorithms and a secure wallet. It has utility within the WhiteBIT ecosystem, providing holders with reduced trading fees, exclusive promotions, and community event participation. Additionally, its compatibility with external wallets and applications enhances its versatility in the cryptocurrency market.