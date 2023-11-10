About Bonk

Bonk Price Data

Bonk (BONK) currently has a price of £0.0000031 and is down -6.77% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 181 with a market cap of £186.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £14.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 60.8T tokens out of a total supply of 93.7T tokens.

BONK is a meme coin that champions a community-first approach within the Solana blockchain. Touted as Solana's 'first dog coin by the people for the people', it aims to bolster the network's ecosystem. The token benefits from Solana's advanced scalability and speed, owing to its unique consensus mechanisms.