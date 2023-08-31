About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Price Data

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) currently has a price of €1.72 and is up 4.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 38 with a market cap of €1.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €119.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

NEAR Protocol is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to simplify the creation and deployment of decentralized applications (dapps). It offers a scalable and user-friendly infrastructure for developers, with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that ensures energy-efficient and secure transactions. NEAR Protocol stands out for its sharding technology, which enables parallel transaction processing across multiple shards, leading to enhanced scalability and throughput. It also provides developers with easy-to-use tools and libraries, along with a robust ecosystem of dapps and services.