NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) JPY Price

¥279.62
¥14.17 (5.34%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥280.5B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥17.7B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥2,434.72
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥279.5B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B
About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Price Data

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) currently has a price of ¥279.62 and is up 5.34% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 38 with a market cap of ¥280.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥17.7B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

NEAR Protocol is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to simplify the creation and deployment of decentralized applications (dapps). It offers a scalable and user-friendly infrastructure for developers, with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that ensures energy-efficient and secure transactions. NEAR Protocol stands out for its sharding technology, which enables parallel transaction processing across multiple shards, leading to enhanced scalability and throughput. It also provides developers with easy-to-use tools and libraries, along with a robust ecosystem of dapps and services.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

1 NEAR Protocol = ¥279.62 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy NEAR
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
News
Binance Japan to list 13 new tokens, including Near and Optimism
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Wintermute vs. NEAR Foundation: A feud is brewing around the failed USN stablecoin
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
CoinList launches multi-chain staking fund for U.S. accredited investors
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
JPMorgan says signs of a DeFi and NFT revival are 'only tentative'
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Circle says it doesn't service Justin Sun as it refutes US senators' claims
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
SEC Commissioner Peirce says agency should work more efficiently to regulate crypto
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
