ImmutableX

ImmutableX (IMX) EUR Price

€1.17
€0.012 (1.00%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€1.5B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.3B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€43.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€8.49
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€2.3B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
2B
About ImmutableX

ImmutableX Price Data

ImmutableX (IMX) currently has a price of €1.17 and is up 1.00% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 41 with a market cap of €1.5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €43.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.3B tokens out of a total supply of 2B tokens.

ImmutableX (IMX) is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain that addresses scalability and throughput challenges faced by other cryptocurrencies. It achieves high throughput without compromising security by using zero-knowledge proofs. This ensures privacy and efficiency in transactions. Additionally, ImmutableX focuses on sustainability and energy efficiency by using a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism instead of energy-consuming mining. This makes it more accessible and inclusive while reducing environmental impact.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

