About The Graph

The Graph Price Data

The Graph (GRT) currently has a price of €0.13 and is down -0.30% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 49 with a market cap of €1.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €47.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9.3B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

The Graph (GRT) is an open-source indexing protocol that scans and organizes blockchain data into accessible APIs for other applications. It operates through a network of nodes that supply data and are rewarded with GRT tokens. Developers can use The Graph's open APIs to build decentralized applications, creating a thriving ecosystem of data providers and users. The mission of The Graph is to improve the retrieval and use of blockchain data.