Arbitrum

Arbitrum (ARB) EUR Price

€0.93
€0.0074 (0.81%)
About Arbitrum

Arbitrum Price Data

Arbitrum (ARB) currently has a price of €0.93 and is up 0.81% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 51 with a market cap of €1.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €108M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.3B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Arbitrum, developed by Offchain Labs, is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain rollup technology. Its main advantage is enabling high-performance, cost-effective Ethereum transactions while simplifying the development process for Ethereum developers by abstracting the complexities of Layer 2 technology. By employing rollup technology, Arbitrum consolidates multiple transactions into a single one, leading to reduced fees and faster transaction speeds for users.


Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
News
Binance Japan to list 13 new tokens, including Near and Optimism
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Arbitrum DAO voting on $24 million 'backfund' for projects that missed out on grants
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Arbitrum community approves initial vote on proposal to activate token staking
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Ongoing vote on Arbitrum token staking is leaning toward majority approval from DAO
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Arbitrum to integrate its Orbit stack with Celestia for data availability
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
GMX to receive largest share of Arbitrum's $40 million grant, Lido misses out
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
