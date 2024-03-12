The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe (USDE) EUR Price

€0.92
-€0.0046 (-0.50%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€1.1B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.2B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€70.4M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€0.94
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€1.1B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.2B
About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe Price Data

Ethena USDe (USDE) currently has a price of €0.92 and is down -0.50% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 93 with a market cap of €1.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €70.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.2B tokens out of a total supply of 1.2B tokens.

Ethena is developing a synthetic dollar system on the Ethereum blockchain, aiming to offer a banking-independent, crypto-native monetary solution. This includes a novel savings tool known as the "Internet Bond." The protocol's synthetic dollar is named USDe.

The "Internet Bond" is designed to generate yield through a combination of staked Ethereum and profits from perpetual and futures markets. To maintain the stability of the USDe peg, the protocol employs delta hedging strategies against its collateral.

While sometimes described as a stablecoin, the product is more akin to a vault employing a specific strategy. If the strategy is unsuccessful, the vault may become less attractive to crypto investors. The strategy may also have an impact on funding rates across the crypto trading landscape.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

websights