About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH Price Data

Rocket Pool ETH (rETH) currently has a price of €2.1K and is up 1.22% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 52 with a market cap of €1.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €5.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 545K tokens out of a total supply of 545K tokens.

Rocket Pool ETH (rETH) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users without 32 ETH to participate in the Ethereum 2.0 proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. It aims to make staking accessible to everyone, regardless of their Ethereum holdings, by providing an alternative pathway to becoming a validator.