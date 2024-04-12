About Mantle Staked Ether

Mantle Staked Ether Price Data

Mantle Staked Ether (METH) currently has a price of €2.9K and is down -7.0039% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 63 with a market cap of €1.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €14M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 488K tokens out of a total supply of 488K tokens.

Mantle is a permissionless and non-custodial ETH liquid staking protocol deployed on Ethereum. Mantle Staked Ether (METH) serves as the value-accumulating receipt token of Mantle LSP.