Mantle Staked Ether (METH) currently has a price of €2.9K and is down -7.0039% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 63 with a market cap of €1.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €14M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 488K tokens out of a total supply of 488K tokens.
Mantle is a permissionless and non-custodial ETH liquid staking protocol deployed on Ethereum. Mantle Staked Ether (METH) serves as the value-accumulating receipt token of Mantle LSP.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
