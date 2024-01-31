About Ondo

Ondo Price Data

Ondo (ONDO) currently has a price of €0.19 and is down -1.19% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 175 with a market cap of €276.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €61.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.4B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Ondo Finance operates as a blockchain-based financial system, offering users access to tokenized forms of tangible assets. This decentralized finance platform enables investors to engage with institutional-quality securities rooted in the U.S. market.