Worldcoin (WLD) currently has a price of €2.23 and is up 1.52% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 155 with a market cap of €261.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €71.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 117.8M tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Worldcoin (WLD) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that aims to overcome the limitations of traditional fiat currencies and cross-border transactions. With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, the project aims to distribute the cryptocurrency to every person on Earth, providing an equal opportunity for the advantages of a global digital currency. This unique approach sets Worldcoin apart from other cryptocurrencies by combating issues of wealth concentration and utilizing a network of volunteer human validators determined through facial recognition to ensure equal representation and reduce the risk of centralization.


