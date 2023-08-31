About Gate

Gate Price Data

Gate (GT) currently has a price of €3.9 and is up 1.15% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 87 with a market cap of €531M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €852.1K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 136.2M tokens out of a total supply of 300M tokens.

Gate Token (GT) is the cryptocurrency used by Gate.io exchange, a digital asset exchange established in 2013. Known for its reliable trading, extensive features, and strong security, Gate.io offers users the utility token, Gate Token, to engage in various operations and incentives.