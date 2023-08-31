About The Sandbox

The Sandbox Price Data

The Sandbox (SAND) currently has a price of €0.37 and is up 0.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 62 with a market cap of €784.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €56.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.1B tokens out of a total supply of 3B tokens.

The Sandbox (SAND) is a cryptocurrency built on Ethereum, used in a decentralized virtual gaming world. Users can create, monetize, and trade their own virtual experiences and assets using SAND tokens. The platform emphasizes user-generated content, creativity, and partnerships with popular brands such as Atari and Shaun the Sheep. It aims to empower creators and gamers to unleash their creativity and earn rewards.