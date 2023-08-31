Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.37
€0.00090 (0.24%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€784.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.1B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€56.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€7.49
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€1.1B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
3B
About The Sandbox

The Sandbox Price Data

The Sandbox (SAND) currently has a price of €0.37 and is up 0.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 62 with a market cap of €784.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €56.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.1B tokens out of a total supply of 3B tokens.

The Sandbox (SAND) is a cryptocurrency built on Ethereum, used in a decentralized virtual gaming world. Users can create, monetize, and trade their own virtual experiences and assets using SAND tokens. The platform emphasizes user-generated content, creativity, and partnerships with popular brands such as Atari and Shaun the Sheep. It aims to empower creators and gamers to unleash their creativity and earn rewards.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€784.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.1B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€56.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€7.49
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€1.1B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
3B
Other assets
Fantom
Axie Infinity
Decentraland
KuCoin
WhiteBIT Coin
NEO
EOS
Bitget Token
Kava
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 The Sandbox = €0.37 Euro (Eur)
Buy SAND
Other assets
Fantom
Axie Infinity
Decentraland
KuCoin
WhiteBIT Coin
NEO
EOS
Bitget Token
Kava
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
The Sandbox hopes to spur LAND sales using 'Black Mirror' and 'Walking Dead' as bait
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Metaverse gaming more about content creators than land speculation, says The Sandbox cofounder
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Binance.US lawyers ask court to dismiss SEC case, pushing against wash trading claims
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Binance to remove support for Polygon NFTs
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Circle says it doesn't service Justin Sun as it refutes US senators' claims
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
SEC Commissioner Peirce says agency should work more efficiently to regulate crypto
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
See more news
websights