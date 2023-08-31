About Tezos

Tezos Price Data

Tezos (XTZ) currently has a price of €0.76 and is up 1.25% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 72 with a market cap of €676.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €23.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 892.6M tokens out of a total supply of 982.8M tokens.

Tezos (XTZ) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers secure and efficient smart contracts and decentralized applications (dapps). It differentiates itself through its unique governance approach and ability to upgrade without hard forks. Tezos features a self-amendment process for stakeholders to propose and vote on upgrades, ensuring the network remains adaptable. It utilizes a liquid proof-of-stake (LPoS) consensus mechanism and emphasizes security through formal verification and bug bounties for developers.