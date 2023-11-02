About ORDI

ORDI (ORDI) currently has a price of €18.52 and is up 4.025% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 124 with a market cap of €389.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €59.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 21M tokens out of a total supply of 21M tokens.

ORDI is a unique cryptocurrency that simplifies online transactions by allowing users to make payments directly from their online banking accounts. By integrating with existing online banking systems, ORDI offers a user-friendly experience without the need for complicated setups or additional accounts. With enhanced security measures utilizing blockchain technology, ORDI provides a transparent and secure platform for online transactions.