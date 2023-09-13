<p>The cloud division at Google recently assumed its role as a verifier on the cross-chain messaging protocol LayerZero network.</p>\r\n<p>The firm stated its "oracle," or verifier system, would be available to all LayerZero applications.</p>\r\n<p>"Google Cloud's participation as an oracle on the LayerZero network offers more options for users to select an oracle to relay messages from one chain to another," a Google Cloud spokesperson The Block.</p>\r\n<p>Within LayerZero's architecture, performing the job of an oracle involves transferring a portion of the message data from one chain and storing it in another. Each oracle on LayerZero is a unique network that checks and approves cross-chain messages. Oracle providers get paid for their services.</p>\r\n<p>With the addition of Google Cloud, users of LayerZero will continue to have the option to select which oracles they want to rely on in the LayerZero network, whether that's Google Cloud or another provider.</p>\r\n<p>"The more validators (or in this case oracles) the more options users have and the more resiliency the network has by reducing reliance on any single oracle provider," Google Cloud said.</p>\r\n<p>In LayerZero <a href="https://layerzero.gitbook.io/docs/ecosystem/oracle/">documentation</a>, Google Cloud is listed as the default oracle configuration for LayerZero messaging, but other oracles, including TSS and Chainlink, have also been integrated.</p>\r\n<p>"Our role is to provide secure infrastructure to the [LayerZero] network, but we won't be reviewing the software or the smart contracts," the spokesperson added. "In many ways, this is similar to the validators we operate on networks alongside other validators."</p>\r\n<p>Besides LayerZero, Google Cloud has previously <a href="https://cloud.google.com/web3">worked</a> with multiple crypto teams including Aptos, BNB Chain, Hedera, Tezos, Near, and others, to provide cloud and blockchain infrastructure.</p>\r\n<h2>What is LayerZero?</h2>\r\n<p>LayerZero is an interoperability protocol that enables cross-communication, such as transferring data, assets, and information between blockchains without compromising security.</p>\r\n<p>In April, LayerZero <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/224762/layerzero-series-b">raised</a> $120 million in a Series B funding round at a valuation of $3 billion.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>