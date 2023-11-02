About Marinade staked SOL

Marinade staked SOL Price Data

Marinade staked SOL (MSOL) currently has a price of €63.64 and is up 1.87% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 133 with a market cap of €339.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €6.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.4M tokens out of a total supply of 5.4M tokens.

This is a version of staked Solana used in the Marinade ecosystem. The Marinade protocol is a DeFi protocol on the Solana blockchain.