IOTA (MIOTA) currently has a price of €0.21 and is down -12.58% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 77 with a market cap of €629.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €157.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3B tokens out of a total supply of 4.6B tokens.

IOTA (MIOTA) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Tangle, a decentralized ledger that allows for faster and feeless transactions. Unlike traditional blockchain-based cryptocurrencies, IOTA uses Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology to validate transactions. This makes it suitable for microtransactions and the growing Internet of Things (IoT) market. Additionally, IOTA is scalable and can handle increasing transaction volume without experiencing bottlenecks. Furthermore, IOTA focuses on facilitating machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions within the IoT ecosystem. With the rise of connected devices and sensors, IOTA aims to provide a secure and efficient protocol for devices to exchange data and value autonomously. The feeless nature of IOTA's transactions also makes it more cost-effective for IoT devices to interact with each other, further promoting the adoption of IoT technology. Please note that this information is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice.