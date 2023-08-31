Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.21
-€0.030 (-12.58%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€629.9M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
3B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€157.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€4.43
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€953.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
4.6B
About IOTA

IOTA Price Data

IOTA (MIOTA) currently has a price of €0.21 and is down -12.58% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 77 with a market cap of €629.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €157.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3B tokens out of a total supply of 4.6B tokens.

IOTA (MIOTA) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Tangle, a decentralized ledger that allows for faster and feeless transactions. Unlike traditional blockchain-based cryptocurrencies, IOTA uses Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology to validate transactions. This makes it suitable for microtransactions and the growing Internet of Things (IoT) market. Additionally, IOTA is scalable and can handle increasing transaction volume without experiencing bottlenecks. Furthermore, IOTA focuses on facilitating machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions within the IoT ecosystem. With the rise of connected devices and sensors, IOTA aims to provide a secure and efficient protocol for devices to exchange data and value autonomously. The feeless nature of IOTA's transactions also makes it more cost-effective for IoT devices to interact with each other, further promoting the adoption of IoT technology. Please note that this information is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

