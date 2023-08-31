Livepeer (LPT) currently has a price of €5.82 and is up 3.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 214 with a market cap of €172.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €10.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 29.9M tokens out of a total supply of 29.9M tokens.
Livepeer is a decentralized video infrastructure platform built on Ethereum blockchain that offers a scalable and cost-effective livestreaming solution. It incentivizes network participants to contribute their computing resources through a unique token economy, allowing anyone to become a video service provider and earn rewards. By utilizing a network of connected nodes, Livepeer efficiently transcodes and distributes video streams, improving scalability and reducing costs compared to traditional centralized streaming platforms.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.