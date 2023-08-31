About Livepeer

Livepeer (LPT) currently has a price of €5.82 and is up 3.27% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 214 with a market cap of €172.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €10.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 29.9M tokens out of a total supply of 29.9M tokens.

Livepeer is a decentralized video infrastructure platform built on Ethereum blockchain that offers a scalable and cost-effective livestreaming solution. It incentivizes network participants to contribute their computing resources through a unique token economy, allowing anyone to become a video service provider and earn rewards. By utilizing a network of connected nodes, Livepeer efficiently transcodes and distributes video streams, improving scalability and reducing costs compared to traditional centralized streaming platforms.