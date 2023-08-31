MX (MX) currently has a price of €2.7 and is up 0.37% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 151 with a market cap of €271.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 100.6M tokens out of a total supply of 431.9M tokens.
The MX Token (MX) is a cryptocurrency token used on the MXC Exchange. Developed by the blockchain company MXC Foundation, it aims to improve the efficiency and security of digital assets. As a native token, MX has several benefits within the MXC platform, such as discounted trading fees, membership applications, and a staking mechanism for daily returns.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.