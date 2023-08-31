About Axelar

Axelar Price Data

Axelar (AXL) currently has a price of €0.72 and is up 5.45% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 129 with a market cap of €348.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €2.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 487.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

Axelar is a decentralized protocol that creates a universal network connecting various blockchain platforms. It enables seamless communication and interaction between different blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform's native token, AXL, is used for staking, governance, and fees in the Axelar ecosystem.