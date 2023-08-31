About FLOKI

FLOKI (FLOKI) currently has a price of €0.000029 and is up 1.84% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 149 with a market cap of €291.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €14.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 9.9T tokens out of a total supply of 10T tokens.

FLOKI is a cryptocurrency that operates on blockchain technology and is named after Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog. It aims to disrupt the traditional financial system by offering a decentralized and transparent platform for users. FLOKI stands out for its community-driven approach, as it rewards token holders with passive income through tokenomics, promoting community engagement and network growth.