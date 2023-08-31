Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / Sei

Sei (SEI) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.22
-€0.011 (-4.94%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€395.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€144.5M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€0.27
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€2.2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
About Sei

Sei Price Data

Sei (SEI) currently has a price of €0.22 and is down -4.94% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 120 with a market cap of €395.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €144.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.8B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Sei (SEI) is a digital cryptocurrency on the Sei Network, which is compatible with the Ethereum platform. It utilizes the ERC-20 token standard for smooth integration with wallets and exchanges. SEI stands out for its efficient and decentralized digital asset system, aiming to enhance transaction security, speed, and ease. It appeals to users who value both profitability and reliability in blockchain technology.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

