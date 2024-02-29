<p data-v-02bbd79b="">The memecoin market cap has increased by over 27% in the past 24 hours, significantly outperforming the rest of the cryptocurrency market, which posted an uptick of over 5% during the same period.</p>\r\n<p data-v-02bbd79b="">According to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/meme-token" data-v-02bbd79b="">data</a>, the market cap of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278563/memecoins-underperforming-bitcoin-ether">memecoins</a> currently stands at $34.7 billion.</p>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description">In the past 24 hours, major memecoins such as Dogecoin, Bonk, and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245667/shiba-inu-memecoin-declines-as-shibarium-mainnet-goes-live" data-v-02bbd79b="">Shiba Inu</a> increased 33%, 54%, and 27%, respectively. Meanwhile, the major cryptocurrencies increased by around 3% during that time, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-02bbd79b="">The Block's Prices Page</a>. Bitcoin's dominance of the entire crypto market now stands at 50.6%, and ether's dominance is at 17.1%, according to Coingecko data.</div>\r\n<h2 data-coin-index-target="description">Memecoin market rally</h2>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description">Nansen data journalist Martin Lee said that a growing risk-on sentiment is contributing to the recent memecoin market rally. "BTC is quickly approaching previous all-time highs," Lee told The Block. "As the market gets more risk on, capital will start to flow towards more speculative tokens and memecoins are at the top of that list." </div>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description"> </div>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description">\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description">NFTGators Markets Analyst Nicholas Kitonyi concurred with this viewpoint, and said that February's wider cryptocurrency market uptick is attracting more risk-on speculators.</div>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description"> </div>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description">"For retail traders who are willing to gamble on a small investment for potentially huge returns, meme coins provide just that. It is also easier to promote meme coins when the market mood is positive and potential investors are less skeptical," Kitonyi said.</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<h2 data-coin-index-target="description">DWF Labs plan Floki investment</h2>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description">Venture capitalists are increasing interested in memecoins, including Floki, a coin named for Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog. According to Unizen Head of Research Ajav Dhingra, some of the recent memecoin rally, "is being driven primarily by VCs like DWF Labs."</div>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description"> </div>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description">According to a Floki Medium <a href="https://floki.medium.com/dwf-labs-to-purchase-10-000-000-in-floki-tokens-to-support-the-floki-ecosystem-ec4a3641cef8">post</a> on Tuesday, <a class="af nv" href="https://www.dwf-labs.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener ugc nofollow">DWF Labs</a> has stated it plans to purchase $10 million in Floki tokens as part of their commitment towards supporting the Floki ecosystem. Speaking to The Block, Dhingra added that "this kind of VC investment is fueling speculation that other similar projects will also benefit from the hype."</div>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description"> </div>\r\n<div data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description">In the past week, Floki has increased in value by over 70%, however, the memecoin has posted a more muted 2% increase in the past 24 hours. </div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>