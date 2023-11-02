About Core

Core Price Data

Core (CORE) currently has a price of €0.45 and is down -1.39% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 353 with a market cap of €80.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €4.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 178.5M tokens out of a total supply of 2.1B tokens.

Core (CORE) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the decentralized Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to serve as a digital asset within the Core ecosystem, enabling users to participate in various activities such as staking, liquidity providing, and decentralized finance (DeFi) services. The CORE token offers holders the opportunity to earn rewards and incentivizes active participation within the network. Its underlying technology provides a secure and transparent platform for users to engage in peer-to-peer transactions and interact with decentralized applications. CORE aims to foster a vibrant and inclusive community where individuals can actively contribute to the growth and development of the platform.