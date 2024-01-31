About Jupiter

Jupiter Price Data

Jupiter (JUP) currently has a price of €0.51 and is down -4.45% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 88 with a market cap of €691.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €190.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.4B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Jupiter is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator based in the Solana ecosystem. It aims to replace centralized exchanges (CEX) with a more streamlined system that prioritizes trader experiences.

Jupiter offers users several options for their financial transactions by connecting them with multiple decentralized exchanges on the network.

Jupiter offers additional services and features including a limit order swap feature that allows users to set preferred conditions for their transactions, along with dollar-cost averaging (DCA), enabling users can to set up periodic purchases over a time period.