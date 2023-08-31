About Lido DAO

Lido DAO Price Data

Lido DAO (LDO) currently has a price of €2.15 and is up 4.84% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 32 with a market cap of €1.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €45.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 890M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Lido DAO (LDO) is a cryptocurrency token linked to the Lido protocol, which offers a decentralized staking platform for Ethereum 2.0. Users stake ether (ETH) and receive stETH tokens in return, representing the staked ETH. LDO serves as the governance token, allowing holders to participate in decision-making. Lido DAO provides liquidity for staked ETH through stETH tokens, maintaining asset liquidity while earning staking rewards. It also features a decentralized governance structure, enabling LDO token holders to propose and decide on protocol upgrades and other governance matters via on-chain voting, ensuring transparency and community involvement.