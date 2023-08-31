About Theta Network

Theta Network Price Data

Theta Network (THETA) currently has a price of €0.94 and is up 7.43% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 56 with a market cap of €938.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €45.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Theta Network is a blockchain-based platform designed for video streaming, offering high-quality content at a lower cost than centralized alternatives. Users can share their spare bandwidth and resources, creating a decentralized streaming network. THETA is the network's native utility token, used in a proof-of-stake model for network security. It can be exchanged with other Ethereum-based tokens. The network also introduced TFUEL, an incentive token for sharing excess bandwidth and facilitating platform operations. Staking TFUEL alongside THETA provides additional earning opportunities for participants.