THORChain (RUNE) currently has a price of €6.069 and is up 5.0040% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 36 with a market cap of €1.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €553.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 300.7M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.

THORChain (RUNE) is a DeFi project on the Ethereum blockchain that enables seamless cross-chain liquidity and asset trading. It provides users with the ability to exchange cryptocurrencies across different networks, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, without relying on a third party. Utilizing Continuous Liquidity Pools, THORChain ensures stable liquidity and a censorship-resistant environment for users to freely transact.