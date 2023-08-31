Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / THORChain

THORChain (RUNE) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€6.069
€0.29 (5.00%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€1.8B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
300.7M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€553.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€17.07
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€3B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
500M
About THORChain

THORChain Price Data

THORChain (RUNE) currently has a price of €6.069 and is up 5.0040% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 36 with a market cap of €1.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €553.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 300.7M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.

THORChain (RUNE) is a DeFi project on the Ethereum blockchain that enables seamless cross-chain liquidity and asset trading. It provides users with the ability to exchange cryptocurrencies across different networks, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, without relying on a third party. Utilizing Continuous Liquidity Pools, THORChain ensures stable liquidity and a censorship-resistant environment for users to freely transact.


© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€1.8B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
300.7M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€553.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€17.07
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€3B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
500M
Other assets
NEAR Protocol
Mantle
Binance USD
ImmutableX
VeChain
Injective
Optimism
Quant
Aave
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 THORChain = €6.069 Euro (Eur)
Buy RUNE
Other assets
NEAR Protocol
Mantle
Binance USD
ImmutableX
VeChain
Injective
Optimism
Quant
Aave
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
THORswap resumes with updated terms to exclude users from sanctioned countries
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
THORSwap DEX enters maintenance mode amid illicit activity
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Circle says it doesn't service Justin Sun as it refutes US senators' claims
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
SEC Commissioner Peirce says agency should work more efficiently to regulate crypto
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Crypto unicorn Candy Digital converts thousands of baseball lovers into web3 collectors
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
See more news
websights