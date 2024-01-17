About Dogwifhat

Dogwifhat Price Data

Dogwifhat (WIF) currently has a price of €0.31 and is up 47.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 162 with a market cap of €311M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €63.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 998.9M tokens out of a total supply of 998.9M tokens.

Dogwifhat is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain. It features an angry Shiba Inu dog wearing a hat.